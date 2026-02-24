Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Better Schools for All initiative kicks off a new chapter in Montenegrin education sector

24 February 2026
EIB

Under the European Investment Bank (EIB Global) and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Enhancing School Infrastructure in Montenegro project, a nationwide assessment of 813 pre-school, primary and secondary schools in Montenegro has officially begun. Experts have launched the first site visits in Podgorica, marking the start of a comprehensive effort to check the quality, safety and inclusiveness of education facilities and ensure modern learning environments for pupils and teachers across the country.

Funded by EIB Global with €2.3 million under its Economic Resilience Initiative, the project is being implemented by UNOPS, in close cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Science and Innovation. The Better Schools for All initiative builds on the EIB’s long-standing support for Montenegro’s education sector under the Team Europe approach, with over €55 million mobilised to date through loans and EU grants under the Western Balkans Investment Framework.

“Strong, modern schools are the foundation of a resilient, knowledge-driven economy and a better future for the people of Montenegro. With this project, we are helping ensure that every child in the country can learn and thrive in a safe, modern environment that meets the highest education standards,” said Head of EIB Representation to Montenegro Davor Kunc.

The assessment conducted by a team of 25 engineers and architects will examine whether school buildings meet national and international standards covering safety, accessibility, energy efficiency, water and sanitation, ventilation, lighting, gender-responsive design and inclusion of children with disabilities. It will also review urban planning documentation and evaluate unused school facilities, offering recommendations for their potential future use.

“Quality education begins with safe, functional and inclusive school facilities. This assessment will provide us with reliable data and clear priorities, enabling smarter investments for better learning conditions for all children in Montenegro. Through this initiative, we strengthen our commitment to accessible, equitable and high-quality education, and reaffirm a long-term vision for the country’s education system,” highlighted Minister of Education, Science and Innovation Andjela Jakšić Stojanović.

The project also aims to strengthen national capacity for data-driven planning and investment in education infrastructure.

“This project transforms data into action, both strengthening institutional capacity for managing education infrastructure and ensuring that future actions deliver safer schools, better learning environments, and long-term impact,” emphasised Director of the UNOPS South East Europe Multi-Country Office Michela Telatin.

The data collected will be entered into the Montenegro Education Information System, further strengthening the ministry’s ability to analyse infrastructure needs at both individual school and system-wide levels. The assessment will result in school-level recommendations, as well as a strategic report identifying short, medium and long-term investment priorities. In addition, the project will also support the ministry in preparing technical designs for priority school investments, increasing readiness for future financing.

