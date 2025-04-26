The Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund bring together policymakers, business leaders, civil society representatives and experts to discuss the state of the global economy and issues of international concern, such as the growth outlook, financial stability and poverty reduction.

President Nadia Calviño and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle will lead a delegation from the European Investment Bank Group. They will meet with global partners and fellow multilateral development banks, strengthening connections and building bridges in this increasingly uncertain world.

Learn more about our participation in our media advisory.