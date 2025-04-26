Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées
Washington DC
13
-
18
Apr 2026

The EIB Group at the 2026 World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings

Location: Washington DC , us

The Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund bring together policymakers, business leaders, civil society representatives and experts to discuss the state of the global economy and issues of international concern, such as the growth outlook, financial stability and poverty reduction.

President Nadia Calviño and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle will lead a delegation from the European Investment Bank Group. They will meet with global partners and fellow multilateral development banks, strengthening connections and building bridges in this increasingly uncertain world. 

  Learn more about our participation in our media advisory.

Key events with EIB Group participation

Brookings Institution: Investing in a shared future

MONDAY 13 April, 20:30 - 21:30 CEST

A keynote and fireside chat with President Nadia Calviño, moderated by Homi Kharas, from the Brookings Institution. They will dicuss global cooperation, climate, infrastructure and sustainable development. The event will be introduced by Cecilia Elena Rouse, president of the Brookings Institution.

  Watch the livestream

Financing Europe’s priorities in a time of uncertainty with the EIB’s Nadia Calviño

TUESDAY 14 April, 21:15 CEST

President Nadia Calviño, will join the Atlantic Council for a conversation with Josh Lipsky on the EIB's role in financing Europe’s priorities from climate action, energy security, innovation and defence - and how investment by the European Union is impacted by current geopolitical tensions.

  Watch the livestream

Water Forward: Driving jobs and prosperity

WEDNESDAY 15 APRIL, 15:00 CEST

The EIB joins Water Forward, a new global initiative designed to strengthen water security and scale water partnerships that mobilises investment and unlocks economic potential. The event will feature a speech by President Nadia Calviño, outlining the Bank’s commitment to improving water security through scaled investment and partnerships.

  Watch the livestream

9th ministerial roundtable for support to Ukraine

WEDNESDAY 15 APRIL, 18:15 CEST

President Nadia Calviño will participate in a roundtable alongside international partners and representatives of Ukraine's government.

  Learn more about EIB's support for Ukraine


 

Devex Impact House: The power brokers of development finance

THURSDAY 16 APRIL, 15:00 CEST

President Nadia Calviño in conversation with Adva Saldinger, senior reporter at Devex, on the cooperation between multilateral development banks, their role in providing financial stability in these uncertain times and the EIB's investment priorities out of the EU.

Scaling adaptation and resilience finance

THURSDAY 16 APRIL, 16:00 CEST

Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle will participate in a high‑level dialogue among multilateral development banks and multilateral climate funds on scaling adaptation finance.

 

Heads of multilateral development banks meeting

FRIDAY 17 APRIL, 20:30 CEST

Meeting with heads of multilateral development banks, with the participation of Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle.

Top stories

Le Groupe BEI aux réunions de printemps du FMI et de la Banque mondiale : renforcer les partenariats pour la stabilité mondiale et la croissance durable
Une délégation du Groupe BEI menée par la présidente Nadia Calviño et le vice-président Ambroise Fayolle participera aux réunions de printemps 2026 du Fonds monétaire international et du Groupe de la Banque mondiale, qui se tiendront la semaine prochaine à Washington DC. La délégation y rencontrera des partenaires clés du développement international et de la finance, pour faire progresser des solutions qui contribuent à la stabilité financière ainsi qu’à la durabilité et à la croissance à plus long terme.

Editor's choice

Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025
EIB Global: Shaping the future together
Standing by Ukraine on the 4th anniversary of Russia's invasion

Our activities

EIB Global

The great challenges of today are global. Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

Security and defence

The EIB Group aims to ensure Europe's peace and security through its investments in our industrial base, technological superiority and essential defence infrastructure.

Ukraine solidarity

Three years after Russia’s invasion, our support for Ukraine is unwavering as we continue to mobilise relief to help rebuild the country.

Climate and environmental sustainability

Society is living through a climate and environmental emergency. We are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

Sustainable energy

We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing financing for clean energy, as well as for innovative solutions to make the world greener for future generations.

Together on climate

We work with companies, think tanks, not-for-profit organisations, public authorities and other international financial institutions to co-finance mitigation, adaptation and other climate-related projects.

Other events you may like...

20
-
26
Apr
2025

The EIB Group at the 2025 World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings

As a leader in development finance, the EIB Group participated at the 2025 World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings.

Institutional Partners Thomas ÖSTROS Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Nadia Calviño Global development Climate and environment Energy
21
-
26
Oct
2024

The EIB at the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings 2024

At this year’s Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the EIB unveiled new initiatives to deliver concrete solutions in order to reinforce resilience, tackle global challenges, drive financial system reforms and address the vulnerability of nations. 

Institutional MDBs Partners Economics Climate and environment
15
-
20
Apr
2024

The EIB Group at the 2024 World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings

As a leader in development finance, the EIB Group participated at the 2024 World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings.