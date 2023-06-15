Lignin is the second most abundant biological material on the planet after cellulose.

Scientists and researchers have tried to tap into the power of lignin for decades, but no one has come up with a high-quality product because its chemical structure is heterogenous and difficult to work with. Until now.

Chemical engineer and co-founder of Lignovations Martin Miltner aims to revolutionise the chemical industry by replacing potentially harmful synthetic ingredients in consumer products with a safe, sustainable solution made of lignin.

“We wanted to use those incredible functions that lignin performs in nature, and transform that into an industrial product,” Miltner says.

In 2016, Miltner, his wife Angela and another chemical engineer at the Vienna University of Technology, stumbled on a process to fractionise and standardise lignin, making it much easier to refine. “The form we convert the lignin into makes it very special. It’s the first of its kind on a global scale,” he says.

They patented the process and founded Lignovations in 2021, taking on a fourth partner with a business background. After raising pre-seed money, the company started developing products and building a pilot-scale plant.