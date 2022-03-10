Mikael Eydt likes to say he fell in love twice in Copenhagen.

Growing up in a small town in Germany, he already had a lifetime employment plan after leaving university — he would run the hotel that has been in his family for six generations. But he decided to have some fun before then, taking some time to work as a bartender in the Danish capital.

At the same time, he hadn’t lost his sense of curiosity about the subject he studied at university — business and sustainability. “How can you do good while at the same building a strong business?” he says. “Because the business is only sustainable if you also grow, right? That means generate profits.”

Shortly after arriving in Copenhagen in 2018, he started looking into young Danish companies that were taking this approach. That’s where he met Hannah Michaud, who was trying to get a business off the ground turning apple waste from cider production into something useful. They became friends, then business partners and formed what eventually became Beyond Leather Materials. About the same time, he met his girlfriend and decided to stay in Denmark.

Two months after he moved to Copenhagen, he called his parents and said, “Look, I'll probably not come back. I am sorry, but you have to find someone else.”

In a bio-mimicry course at the Copenhagen School of Design and Technology (KEA), Hannah had studied how to find a way to reuse apple pulp. “The first try was to turn it into cardboard,” Mikael says. “But we realised there really wasn’t a market for that.” Then they started looking into the market for leather substitutes and thought that if they could create a sustainable facsimile, the market would be there.