Newcy’s cups adapt to any kind of vending machine or drinking fountain, and they can hold hot and cold liquids. Bettan says each one will last at least 12 years and can be easily recycled at end of its life. Newcy developed a proprietary industrial washing process to reduce consumption of water −using only around 7 centilitres per cup − and soap.

Based on the life cycle assessment, the company estimates that so far it has replaced 39 million disposable cups, avoided 567 tonnes of carbon emissions, and saved 3 million litres of water. Newcy also offers training for clients on zero waste management and other sustainability topics.

Newcy won second place in the general category of the European Investment Bank Institute’s Social Innovation Tournament in 2022, which acknowledges entrepreneurs who are making a difference socially, ethically or environmentally.

Creating jobs for disabled people

In addition to its environmental impact, the start-up also works with companies that employ people with disabilities. Every couple of weeks, these employees collect used cups from offices and clean them in Newcy’s washing stations. The service currently employs about 36 disabled workers.

Today, Newcy has around 100 clients in France, including big companies, such as the EDF, Orange, the French train service SNCF and Vinci. Government entities and schools round out their client list.

The company offers a subscription to its services, which helped it survive when offices emptied out during the COVID-19 pandemic. The clients who had signed up before the pandemic stayed on, and Newcy made it through the pandemic without having to reduce staff.

Nonetheless, the company’s reusable cups will never be as cheap as disposable ones. Bettan says their main challenge is to encourage prospective clients to think beyond financial costs to global impact — reducing their carbon footprint while creating jobs.

“People who contact us want to create change, but in a large company you have such a large chain of command, so they have to convince a lot of people,” Bettan says “And every time there is a crisis, people kind of take a step back on the environment. So, you have to keep going, and keep convincing them over and over.”

Those who have been convinced consider Newcy’s solution a worthwhile investment. Céline Obejero, the director of corporate and social responsibility. At Orange Ouest, one of the start-up’s first clients, explains: “To feel engaged in our energy and ecological transition, our staff needs to experience it on a daily basis.”

“With these cups, we are living it every day.”