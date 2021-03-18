© LIFEED LIFEED helps people connect the skills they develop as parents or caregivers with the skills they need in careers.

Demand for soft skills

LIFEED has resonated with many businesses in the corporate world that want to cultivate the soft skills of their employees. The company, which has a staff of about 40 people, has more than 20,000 users. It says that 95% of the clients renew each year. Clients include the city of Milan, where LIFEED is based, Accenture, Crédit Agricole, the Italian Post Office and Danone.

LIFEED was one of the finalists in the 2020 Social Innovation Tournament, which is run by the European Investment Bank Institute to help entrepreneurs find new solutions to society’s problems. LIFEED uses an interactive website for its programmes, which typically take six weeks to two months to complete. Users answer questions about their lives and then LIFEED tailors a programme to their needs, with exercises that connect the dots between home life and work.



The company decided to go digital to reach more people and to penetrate daily life more effectively than by teaching the programme for just one day in a classroom. The online model also allows LIFEED to collect data that can be used in broader ways.

“My intention is to change the culture, and data are precious for that,” Riccarda says.

Pandemic response

The company responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by creating a new training programme to help people deal with the new stress— like working at home, dealing with serious illness, and sometimes grief.

Rossella Mandalà, who works in human resources in a company of about 200 people, had just moved to Paris for a new job when the pandemic hit last year. She helped administer the LIFEED programme at her company and took the nine-week course called Transitions.

“The part of the course I appreciated the most was the guided reflection practice,” she says. “During this time I’ve really missed the human touch. I’ve been working like everyone in front of a screen. This practice of writing helped me put things in perspective.”

The programme also had a communal space where employees taking the course could share their thoughts, worries, and concerns, adding to the sense of not feeling alone in this fraught period.

Riccarda says that no matter the transition or crisis people are facing, sometimes their own best teacher is the one they see in the mirror. “We call it Life-Based Learning. And the knowledge is very down-to-earth,” Riccarda says.

“So we address the biggest problem of training, which is mostly the motivation of people — people don’t learn if they’re not motivated. But if you find the connection between what you’re taught and your own life, then suddenly you’re motivated to learn.”