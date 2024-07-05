The Municipality of Oradea in Romania illustrates perfectly that smaller cities can play a significant role in promoting sustainability and climate action.

An important social, economic, and cultural centre in Romania’s North-West, Bihor County’s capital and a growing city, Oradea set clear objectives to improve the quality of life for its residents and to become a model for sustainable urban development. And over the years, the Municipality has accomplished them and set new ones. The Municipality’s journey has been in partnership with the European Investment Bank, working together for the last 15 years. Here’s how a relatively small city made big strides towards a better life for its citizens.

“It has been very rewarding to witness the progress the municipality has made,” says Patricia Llopis, a senior urban specialist at the European Investment Bank who works with Oradea. “They prove time and time again that being a smaller municipality is not a disadvantage. They built their capacity over time, their knowledge and understanding, investing in ever greener projects, matching the EIB’s green ambitions, while having a major impact on citizens’ lives and delivering positive results.”