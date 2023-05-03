Romanian universities undertake a tenth of the research and development carried out at the average European higher education institution.

This is partly because its current educational, residential and administrative infrastructure does not allow them to be more competitive internationally. But the uncertainty of the return on investment inherent in these activities also makes it much harder to get funding.

Take the George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science, and Technology of Târgu Mureș. Founded in 1945, its most prominent area is its medical research in neurology, cardiology, oncology and materials science.

While being among Romania’s top six medical schools, Târgu Mureș found to keep up with the growing number of local and international students, it needed to expand its current infrastructure.

So, the school worked on a solution together with the European Investment Bank, signed in August 2022.

The Bank lent €20 million towards the refurbishment and upgrade of educational infrastructure and clinical laboratories on the campus. The university also received financial and technical advisory support from the EIB Advisory Hub.

“It’s important to have a modern place to learn, where students, teachers and researchers can use the latest technology in their educational activities,” says Professor Leonard Azamfirei, the rector of the university. “But we want to do more than that, by applying for projects with important local industries and making education accessible to all students.”