Do you think the coronavirus will change things in the area of preparing for pandemics?

There are three things I believe will need change to increase our preparedness.

First, we need to enhance our risk assessment frameworks. In hindsight, the world just did not wake up to the alarm bells in the prior SARS pandemics. And I do really hope that this time around, because of the devastating, global impact, we’re going to have a paradigm shift, a real change in the global mindset. I know that sounds like clichés, but I really do see that this is the only way for us to ensure we are better prepared.

You may have heard this expression about the ‘black swan’ that came about during the last financial crisis. This idea of tail-end risk, very unlikely events. Swans are white, so nobody really thinks there is a black swan until you actually see one, and only then you become more conscious of the likelihood of one, and that then gets reflected in your future risk assessment framework. You understand that, on one hand, you had completely underestimated a certain kind of risk, and on the other hand, you can now see how you can mitigate it, how you can become better prepared.

Risk is typically assessed by the likelihood of an event multiplied by the damage it could do. Which part of this equation do you think is changing because of the pandemic: are people more conscious of the possibility of a pandemic sweeping the globe, or do we now better understand the enormous impact of such an event?

I would suggest both. I think back to discussions on pandemics and global health. We have been looking at it through a rather limited, narrow lens. You may have heard the expression “neglected diseases”, “diseases of the poor” – very often when people talked about infectious diseases, diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, HIV, we looked at them mainly affecting developing countries. And, as bad as this may sound, we did not necessarily see how this could affect the entire globe, everyone.

Even though the science tells us viruses do not know borders, do not respect any boundaries we might want to set—by GDP, race, nationality—we still somehow underestimated the risk. And clearly we also underestimated the economic damage.

If you think of cost-benefit analysis that drove decisions in the past on whether countries and companies should invest in global health R&D on infectious diseases, on one hand you would look at a few billions, one billion per vaccine, and this would be over 10-15 years. It always seemed like a lot of money... And on the other side of the equation, nobody really understood how to capture that part, because a lot it was in the developing countries and perhaps you didn’t have a good understanding of how their GDP may be affected. There was a complete underestimation.

So right now, if you’re looking at all the stimulus packages in the world, we’re talking of tens of trillions, so this would be the cost of not having done anything, compared to what prevention might have cost, which would have been maybe in tens of billions. If you look at a portfolio of vaccines, research and development activities of some healthcare preparedness as a preventive tool.

It is staggering. No rational decision maker would refrain from investing in prevention, knowing the cost that would come by inaction. Unfortunately, we now have the data to understand it better. It’s no longer assumptions and worst case scenarios. Unfortunately, we’re living this really bad scenario.

There’s also another element that I should highlight. A timing mismatch. Political decisionmakers go through cycles of 4-5 years before reelections, and then you have research and development activities, especially of vaccines, in normal cases taking 10-15 years. If you think of HIV, we’re still developing these vaccines and constantly having to update and improve these vaccines. So there is a timing mismatch. Very often we see that the political leaders do not have the incentives to invest heavily in prevention, because they may not be the ones to get rewarded when something down the line happens, which is rather unlikely and hard to understand.