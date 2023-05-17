Francesco Spaggiari is an entrepreneur, but first and foremost he is an artist. A professional DJ and music producer, he has been working with music since age 11. In 2019, he created his interdisciplinary company, Eufonia. He also hosted his first festival in Berlin, exploring the intersection of sound, art, and science that same year.

That’s when, he says, “I realised sound wasn’t enough to unite people, because deaf people couldn’t be included.”

Music is an ubiquitous element in most people’s lives, from creating an atmosphere in a café and driving crowds wild at live concerts to providing emotional impact in movies and TV series.

With his project, titled Sub_Bar, Francesco is developing an alternative for the 70 million severely deaf and 430 million hearing impaired people in the world who don’t normally have access to the experience of music. He also believes that limiting music to one part of the population is a loss for all. “It misses out on the point of communication, diversity, and artistic exchange,” he says.