Miriam Reyes began her career as an architect, but became increasingly interested in education, particularly through the power of visual learning. Ninety per cent of the information we receive is visual, and the human brain processes images 60,000 times faster than text, she says. And plenty of studies show that visual learning makes a more enduring impression on memory.

In a world that is increasingly saturated with visual communication, Miriam wondered why schools weren’t doing more to teach children with images. She also wondered if a visual approach to education could further the goals of inclusion, so that children with learning difficulties could be part of the same classroom experience.

Her answer was to create Aprendices Visuales, or Visual Learning, a Seville-based non-profit organisation that she cofounded with Amélie Mariage in 2012. Aprendices Visuales has reached more than one million students with its books and apps, which are available in five languages. About 35 000 people have taken some training courses through the Aprendices Visuales online platform. The organisation won first prize in the 2016 Social Innovation Tournament, organised by the European Investment Bank Institute to promote creative responses to societal problems.

A complementary approach

The topic of visual learning so engaged Miriam that she is pursuing an advanced degree in education to help her understand how children are taught now and to refine Aprendices Visuales’ ideas. Miriam and Amélie began by creating image-rich books and digital apps to teach children everything from how to brush their teeth to understanding emotions and solving math problems. They created a website, put the curriculum online, and teachers introduced it in schools.