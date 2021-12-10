A less-risky alternative

With about 100,000 people getting angiograms each day in Europe alone, the issues arising from iodine-dye use are significant. There are alternatives, but until now, they’ve been inaccessible and sometimes risky. An Italian start-up called Angiodroid wants to change that. The company created an alternative that avoids the risk inherent in iodine-based dyes.

“We developed the first automatic injector for the use of CO2 in angiography,” says Lorenzo Casadei, the company’s business development and marketing manager. “It's simple, digital, and safe, and doctors can use it without any kidney damage to their patients.”

The gas has been used as a contrast agent before, but that use was complicated by the fact that, using the available techniques, it was difficult to administer and carried its own risks — such as the accidental injection of air into a vein, which unlike CO2 can be dangerous.The Angiodroid device avoids these problems.

The concept emerged in 2011. The first prototypes were developed in collaboration with the University of Bologna at the S. Orsola Hospital, with the Department of Experimental, Diagnostic and Specialty Medicine. The device allows for very precise control of the injection of the CO2 into the patient. The gas itself consists of tiny bubbles that quickly dissipate and are absorbed into the patient’s blood soon after the imaging is completed.The company was founded in 2013, and by 2014, 30 of the machines were in use in Italy and other European countries.