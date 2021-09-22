The annual meeting of the D20 Long-Term Investors Club in Rome this week, however, will take place amid a renewed spirit of global cooperation over climate change at the UN General Assembly and at Climate Week in New York.

Huge investment is needed in what are essentially public goods like infrastructure, innovation and environmental protection. Economic growth in developing countries has also created vast demand for investment in infrastructure of all kinds. Extreme weather events including floods and forest fires around the world this summer, have added a sense of urgency for countries to adapt existing infrastructure to the impacts of climate change that are already being felt.

Europe is committing a third of the €2 trillion euros from its NextGenerationEU recovery plan and long-term budget towards its climate and environment goals through the European Green Deal. But even this is not enough. Achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals will require at least that much in additional investment every year. The price of failure, however, would be far greater, as this year’s report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change showed. At the same time, research by the Global Infrastructure Hub shows that private investment in new infrastructure has been falling for the last decade from about $156 billion in 2010 to about $100 billion in 2019. These trends mean that there is both increasing demand for long-term investment and a need to increase the share of such financing around the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has gripped the world for nearly two years now, has added to the investment challenge by stretching public finances and weakening the ability and willingness of private companies to invest. Multilateral development banks and public lenders have a special role to play. New models for public-private partnerships and measures to increase investment confidence have become even more important, especially as governments around the world have responded to the crisis with bold investment plans to stimulate growth.