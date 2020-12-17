Louise and Kees were reluctant to use it—they felt that after 20 years in a regular bed, Loes would feel locked up. But desperate for change, they decided to give CloudCuddle a try.

The first night, Loes went to her CloudCuddle, her carer next to her, with one side of the tent unzipped. “Loes laid down in the CloudCuddle without protest,” Louise says. “She slept very well on the first night. She didn’t get out of bed.”

The second night, they tried it with Loes alone in the room and the tent zipped up all the way. “Loes slept like a log!” Louise says. Six months later, she is still marvelling about the change that something so simple has brought to her family’s life. “Last night she went to bed at half past nine, and she woke up this morning at half past nine. For us, it’s heaven.”

A simple solution

It’s stories like these that inspire Lotte Leufkens, the founder of CloudCuddle, and the rest of the company’s team. Lotte was an engineering student in 2014 at the Technical University of Delft. In one of her classes, the professor challenged the students to find a solution to the problems described by a father with a disabled child. One of those issues was being able to travel with his son, who required a large, heavy crib-like bed to keep him secure at night. Any kind of overnight travel meant going somewhere that had a similar bed or renting a very expensive portable version of it. So families are very much home bound. The situation can lead to burn-out, divorce, unemployment and all sorts of minor and major health issues for everyone involved.

Lotte fulfilled the assignment by designing CloudCuddle, a portable bed enclosure with inflatable supports and netting on the sides, easily attached to a standard single bed.