© DR Daniel Schultz

“Project development has been at the heart of our activities since the very start,” says Daniel Schultz, the investment director and co-founder of Frontier. “We wanted to get meaningful projects off the ground in those markets that were not ready for other investors to put money into. We were lucky we had a heavyweight investor, GEEREF, on our side since the beginning.”

A challenging start

The energy sector suffers from a lack of long-term investment, mainly because many investors are reluctant to take on the risks associated with early-stage project development. This lack of investment is particularly evident in Sub-Saharan Africa, where more than 50 % of rural households rely on open kerosene lamps. In 2007, four young Danish men saw this lack of financing as an opportunity.

After four intense years of studying the market, developing a business plan and raising funds, they founded DI Frontier Energy & Carbon Fund in 2011. “At the beginning it was very tough. GEEREF came in as an important anchor investor at a critical time and it is difficult to see how we would have gotten off the ground without GEEREF’s early commitment,” Schultz says.