As a river gets wider, SEADS installs as many sections as necessary. When conditions are particularly challenging, such as during storms or floods, the barriers are designed to automatically open, to keep them from being damaged. Afterwards, they can be manually pushed back into place.

After successfully testing one Blue Barrier in the Tiber River in Rome, SEADS conducted its first installation in 2022, in a medium-sized river just outside the Italian capital.

SEADS was a finalist in the European Investment Bank’s 2022 Social Innovation Tournament, which supports social entrepreneurs who are making a social, ethical, or environmental impact.

Creating value from waste

In the next five years, SEADS aims to have Blue Barriers in 30 rivers, collecting 70 000 tonnes of plastic, reducing CO2 emissions by 14 000 tonnes, and saving the lives of 7 000 birds and sea mammals annually.

They currently working on three projects, including the most polluted river in Europe, the Sarno river in the south of Naples, Italy.

Luigi Daniele, an engineer working for the administrative office that oversees the Sarno, says, “We have identified Blue Barriers as the best technology on the market to prevent plastics carried by the Sarno River from entering the sea. We are confident that this technology will make a fundamental contribution to reducing plastic pollution in the Gulf of Naples and on our beaches."

Blocking waste is just the first part of the process, however. Afterwards, it must be removed and treated.

For the barrier outside Rome, two people show up twice a week to collect the plastic waste, then send it out for sorting and recycling. Depending on the quantity of waste, SEADS can also set up an automatic system with a conveyor belt that loads a container. This is only part of the process that uses external power, though it can run on solar energy.

Eventually, Fabio would like the recycled plastic to produce enough revenue to pay for maintenance of the barriers, management of the collected waste, and ultimately, the installation of the barriers.. To that end, SEADS is collaborating with a company leader in the recycling sector to find ways to maximise its quality.

By creating value from debris, SEADS’ Blue Barriers can stay afloat until the world’s rivers are emptied of plastic. “Hopefully not for very long,” says Fabio. “But they will last until they won’t be needed anymore.”