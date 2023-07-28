Climate change poses a unique threat to the livelihoods, health and safety of women and girls1. Women are more likely to die from a natural disaster than men in large part because they lack the financial resources to be prepared.

Women also work in areas particularly exposed to the negative effects of climate change, such as agriculture, fisheries, water and forestry2. In addition, girls’ lives tend to be disrupted more by extreme weather. Girls are often pulled out of school to help their families recover from such events,3 and countries report an increase in violence again women and girls after natural disasters4. While the negative impacts of climate change are increasingly being understood, less talked about is the critical positive role women play in climate action leadership.

For the last five years, the European Investment Bank has conducted climate surveys annually to better understand how people in Europe, the United States, Africa, the Middle East and China perceive climate change. The most recent 2022-2023 EIB Climate Survey focused on the Ukraine war and the resulting energy crisis.

As with previous climate surveys, the EIB was keen to explore whether women’s opinions and concerns were similar to those of men. One question in the climate survey asked whether the fight against climate change would be more effective if women leaders had greater political roles. The question attempted to ascertain the trust people – and women themselves – have in female leaders.

The findings show a stark difference in opinions between women and men. Across all regions, men were more sceptical about the impact of female leadership had on climate action. In the European Union, for example, 45% of men thought that having more female leaders would make a difference vs. 60% of women5. In comparison, the gap was less pronounced in China, but was still there: 63% of men vs. 69% of women. However, the greatest gap was observed in the United Kingdom, where 38% of men and 61% of women believe that women leaders would tackle climate change more effectively.

Female leadership: Does it matter?

Research from around the world suggests that female leaders are more likely to support climate action and sustainability. For example, countries with a bigger share of women in Parliament are more prone to ratify environmental treaties and adopt policies that address climate change6 7.

In the private sector, studies show that companies with a bigger share of women on their boards are more likely to improve energy efficiency, reduce firms’ overall environmental impact and invest in renewable energy8 9. According to a recent study conducted by the University of Urbino, Italy10, women leaders were found to prioritise proper waste management, decreasing the misuse of water, energy and resources11.

The list goes on. The 2022 EIB research, Support for female entrepreneurs in Europe: Survey evidence for why it makes sense, found that women-led firms make more efforts to curb emissions and have better results for environmental, social and governance (ESG) indicators12. The European Investment Fund also found that women-led firms have higher ESG scores than other companies, invest more in renewable energy and less in polluting companies13.