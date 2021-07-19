How can a bank encourage companies to cut emissions? Linking a loan’s interest rate to lower emissions is one way being pursued by the European Investment Bank.

The Bank used this method for the first time in July when it signed a €300 million loan to the Italian electrical utility giant Enel, the first half of a €600 million deal. The terms reward the company if it reduces its CO2 emissions to a certain level, and charge it more if it fails.

“Structures like this introduce an incentive to decarbonise,” says Giulio Horvath, an EIB loan officer who worked on the deal. “It’s something we wanted to do and which we hope will be replicated with other clients in other markets.”

For Enel, the loan’s structure was a perfect fit. The company, which is the largest private sector operator of renewable power in the world, is a pioneer in target-based financing. In 2019, it issued a $1.5 billion bond with payment terms linked to a renewable energy target. This was the first bond of its kind on the market. The company has since developed a strategy to link its financing activities to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in areas such as affordable and clean energy and climate change.

One advantage of linking financing to specific targets rather than individual projects is that it helps to ensure greater company-wide commitment. “If you finance on a project basis you cannot be 100% sure that all the different parts of a business are working towards the same goal,” says Alessandro Canta, head of finance and insurance at Enel. “But if you change the logic and you finance the strategy, then you can be more sure that a company will be committed to achieving its goal.”