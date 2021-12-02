When you flip on a light switch, two pieces of metal meet to connect a low-voltage circuit, and power flows to the light bulb. And when you flip it off, the circuit breaks.

The same basic mechanics apply to the switches for high-voltage systems that feed large buildings, factories and power utilities. Only these switches, called switchgear, weigh 800 to 1,200 kilograms and are bigger than industrial refrigerators. Because there is so much more power in play, the technology is more complex.

Inside many of these giant switchgear is a tank filled with pressurized gas called sulfur hexafluoride, or SF6. This gas acts as an insulator, preventing the electrical current from arcing (acting like lightning essentially) when the metal parts separate or come together.

The problem with these switchgear, which are used all over the world, is that SF6 is the most potent greenhouse gas in the world. One kilogram of SF6 is equivalent to 23,500 kilograms of CO2. Annual SF6 emissions are the equivalent of the CO2 emitted by 100 million cars. Moreover, the use of SF6 globally is expected to grow by 75 percent by 2030 from 2019 levels. Sustainable alternatives are urgently needed.

This is where the story of a Berlin-based company called Nuventura begins.