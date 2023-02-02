It’s well-known that the technology industry is a boys’ club. Dora Palfi, a technology entrepreneur in Sweden, experienced this gender disparity firsthand.

A native of Hungary with an early love for technology, Dora earned a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience and computer science at New York University Abu Dhabi. In her first job as a developer, she was commonly referred to as the “girl on the seventh floor.” Even today, she is often the only woman in the room in technology settings.

Inequality in technology starts when kids are in their early teens. By age 14, only about 12% of girls are interested in technology, Dora says. But up to age 12, interest in this field is about equal among boys and girls.

As an example of inequality, she refers to Apple’s health monitoring app, which originally did not allow women to track menstrual cycles. “If technology is the future, and if women are not equally involved in tech, then women don’t have an equal chance to shape the future,” Dora says.