Imagine you rush to the bathroom but you don’t make it in time. A scary idea, but unfortunately a reality for many people. In Europe alone, about 20 million adults suffer from faecal incontinence. Urinary incontinence is even more common.

Innovacell, an Austrian biotech company, is developing cell therapies that have the potential to solve this problem. The therapy injects a patient´s own muscle precursor cells into the person´s damaged and/or weakened sphincter muscle, helping it regenerate and regain its proper function.

To speed up the final phase of clinical trials, Innovacell received a €15 million venture loan from the European Investment Bank in December 2021. The money will help the company stay ahead of the competition after development slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is one US company that works on this kind of therapy. They are at a minimum five years behind us in development,” says Ekkehart Steinhuber, the company’s chief executive. “The loan was material in that it helped assure investors that we had sufficient funds for the foreseeable future.”

Incontinence cure improves quality of life

Incontinence is more prevalent among the elderly. It is the second most common reason why people are placed in nursing homes. However, younger people suffer as well. Women, for example, can suffer trauma to the sphincter during childbirth.

“The field is underestimated. Patients often don’t go to the doctor because of the stigma attached to the illness,” says Valeria Iansante, a life science specialist at the European Investment Bank. Those affected feel ashamed and end up placing limits on their lives so they can maintain easy access to a bathroom. They avoid sports and any other activities. Quite often, they fall into depression.

So far, there is “not really much people can do to contain the leak,” Iansante says. Existing treatments range from dietary change and physiotherapy to medication, electrical stimulation and various forms of surgery. Some of them are massively invasive and often don’t have a lasting effect.

One-time injection for a long-term cure

Innovacell has chosen a different approach. The company takes muscle tissue the size of a cherry pit from the patient’s chest muscle. This is done under the arm to leave no visible scarring. The process isolates stem cells from the tissue and develops them into muscle precursor cells, which are then cultivated to multiply. These cells are re-injected in the patient’s sphincter, where they help the muscle regenerate and regain its function.