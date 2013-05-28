Description

Promoting sustainable, competitive and secure energy for Europe is one of the European Union’s strategic priorities and the EIB supports implementation of these policies. Thus in 2012 the EIB lent more than EUR 4bn to this sector.

Europe’s citizens and employers need a secure supply of energy at affordable prices. Also, sustainable energy production is required to reduce negative environmental effects. Hence we put particular emphasis on developing renewables, diversifying supply and reducing energy consumption by improving efficiency.