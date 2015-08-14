Description

The report on results inside the EU 2014 presents the EIB's activity in the past year in the 28 EU Member States. It looks at expected results of the more than 400 projects signed in 2014, providing some EUR 69bn in finance. The so-called 3 Pillar Assessment Framework (3PA) is the results management tool the Bank uses to assess the impact of these projects against the EIB’s public policy objectives: Innovation & skills, Access to Finance, Infrastructure and Environment, as well as Climate Action and Social and Economic Cohesion. This is the first time the Bank publishes the expected results of new lending inside the EU.