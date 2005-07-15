Description

RAILPAG (Rail Project Appraisal Guidelines) is the first example of a joint EC-EIB effort to provide sector guidance for project quality. RAILPAG is supported by international rail associations (CER, EIM, UIC, UNIFE) and other IFIs (World Bank, EBRD).

RAILPAG responds to the need for harmonised procedures for rail project appraisal and suggests best practices for applying cost-benefit analysis to rail projects, in such a way that the features of this rapidly changing sector can be properly taken into account (multiplicity of stakeholders, growing integration of the network, and of the transport sector with other sectors of the economy, interoperability, etc.).