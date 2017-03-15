Description

In spring 2014, the European Commission announced a comprehensive EUR 11bn assistance package to support Ukraine including the financing of EUR 3bn of investments by the EU bank over the period 2014-2016, effectively doubling the EIB’s engagement in Ukraine.

The EIB is funding infrastructure projects, the development of the private sector and climate action investments. In order to implement these loan operations in a difficult environment, the EIB, closely collaborating with the Ukrainian partners, has set up a dedicated Task Force, with a team of experts in the Kyiv Representative office, delivering accelerated project preparation and implementation.