Description

Promoting investment in research, development and innovation (RDI) is central to the European goal of becoming the most competitive and dynamic knowledge-based economy in the world. The European Technology Platforms (ETP) have been established as part of the EU 7th Framework Programme to define RDI priorities and action plans with the aim of achieving Europe's future growth and sustainability.

This Guide to Financing Projects from European Technology Platforms targets the wider RDI community and offers a practical overview of how a financing plan for an ETP project can be structured and the financing instruments available from the European Investment Bank in cooperation with the European Commission.