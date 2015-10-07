Description

This document presents the findings of a study carried out by the EIB and the International Labour Organization (ILO) with the financial support of the FEMIP Trust Fund. It reflects an analysis of the impact that EIB infrastructure projects have on employment in the Mediterranean partner countries, both in terms of quality and quantity.

The study was divided into two parts. The first part focused on detailed analysis of a selected number of projects from four countries – Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia – in four key sectors – Transport, Energy, Sanitation, and Environment. The second part provided assessments of the indirect and induced job creation, based on macro-economic modelling techniques using the input-output model. The study concludes with a set of practical recommendations for how the EIB and its partner countries could seek to optimise employment impacts in infrastructure projects.

This report was presented to stakeholders at regional workshops in Rabat and Cairo in November 2014 and April 2015, and integrates feedback from the partner countries.