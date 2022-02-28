Description

The Financial Inclusion Fund was launched up by the European Investment Bank and the government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in 2019 to provide support to financial service providers that focus on vulnerable groups as well as directly to micro-entrepreneurs. This support is essential to enable small businesses to recover as quickly as possible from the economic turmoil of COVID-19 and to build resilience to the effects of the pandemic and other challenges and shocks that they may encounter.

The Financial Inclusion Fund is designed to improve financial inclusion and access to responsible finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in emerging and developing economies. This is achieved by providing capacity-building grants to a range of inclusive finance stakeholders. These grants enable them to improve the outreach and quality of financial and non-financial services to micro-entrepreneurs.

This publication shows how projects supported by the Financial Inclusion Fund make a difference.