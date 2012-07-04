Description

The study evaluates the market, business and financial aspects for the development of Telecom broadband access for the Mediterranean Partner Countries. To do so the current status for access to Telecom broadband services among the people in the region is analysed. Based on this analysis the study identifies the investment needs to increase the number of people having access to broadband. All in all, the study estimates the investment need for the rollout of broadband infrastructure in the Mediterranean Partner Countries based on a common target scenario for broadband service coverage by 2020.