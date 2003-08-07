Description

This Evaluation covers the European Investment Bank's (EIB's) portfolio of completed Transport (not including urban transport) Projects in Central and Eastern Europe financed between 1990 and 1999, inclusive. During this period, the Bank financed 58 projects for a total disbursed amount of some EUR 4.9 billion. Of this, approximately 65% went to roads, 27% to railways, 6% to air transport and 2% to ports. The distribution between countries reflected their size, population and economic importance, with most funding going to the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania.