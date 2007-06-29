Description

The evaluation of EIF funding of Venture Capital Funds – EIB/ETF Mandate is the first European Investment Fund (EIF) evaluation by Operations Evaluation (EV) of the European Investment Bank Group. The ETF (European Technology Fund) mandate was the first of a series of mandates given to the EIF by the European Investment Bank (EIB). When the ETF mandate was awarded, the EIF had one year’s experience of venture capital investments, but these had been limited by the available resources. This evaluation report therefore considers how the EIF responded, how it interpreted the policy objectives of the EU and the EIB and, in particular, the structures and systems the EIF put in place to achieve these objectives.