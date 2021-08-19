Description

Evaluation is indispensable for an institution carrying out a public mandate, such as the EIB Group. It ensures the institution remains accountable and learns from experience, to continuously improve its work.

The EIB Group Evaluation Policy replaces the 2009 Operations Evaluation (EV) Terms of Reference (ToR). The policy maintains the most important provisions of the ToR, which it spells out more clearly where necessary, and which it updates to reflect the practice developed over the past years within the organisation and in the international evaluation community. The policy spells out the intentions and directions of the EIB Group in the area of evaluation and it outlines the roles and responsibility of all key stakeholders involved in evaluation.