Description

The EIB has been active in Africa since 1963, investing over EUR 25bn in support of more than 1 200 public and private sector projects.

Successful projects need more than money. They need staff with the appropriate technical know-how, financial expertise and project management skills. The EIB provides technical assistance to support the preparation and implementation of the projects we finance in North and sub-Saharan Africa.

We aim to promote best practice amongst financial institutions, but we also look at maximising the benefits for the end-users of the financing available.

We apply sector expertise gained in Europe and elsewhere and work closely with the European Commission, as well as several other institutions and UN agencies which build on that expertise, enabling us to support projects that deliver sustainable social, economic and environmental benefits whilst ensuring the application of strict EU standards and accountability for public fund.