Description

This study looks at the factors for success of policies fostering innovation in the southern Mediterranean countries at a time of globalised competition and the transition to democracy.

It proposes making the development of creativity and innovation a key function of society embodied in a new social contract putting young people first.

The study was prepared by the Forum Euro-méditerranéen des Instituts de Sciences Économiques (FEMISE) with the financial support of the FEMIP Trust Fund.