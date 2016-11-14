Description

Addressing the emissions of short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) – methane (CH4), ground-level ozone (O3), black carbon (BC) and some hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) – can contribute substantially to tackling near-term climate change.

A joint report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) found that tackling SLCPs could reduce near-term global warming by 0.4 to 0.5°C before 2050.

Thus, mitigating SLCPs could contribute towards achieving the international community’s objective of keeping the rise in global mean temperatures well below 2°C.

In addition, some SLCPs are also air pollutants with a negative impact on human health and ecosystems. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 3.1 million people, mostly in developing countries, die prematurely each year from indoor and outdoor air pollution. Full implementation of all measures to mitigate SLCPs could prevent, each year, more than 2.4 million pre-mature deaths and the loss of 52 million tonnes of crops globally.

As a partner to the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), which has taken the lead in addressing SLCPs, the Bank has carried out a stock-taking exercise to understand the impacts of its lending activities on SLCP emissions and identify options for scaling up mitigation efforts.

Integrating the findings of this report will contribute to the objectives set out in the EIB’s Climate Strategy, further refine the Bank’s approach to climate action and support continued focus on reducing air pollution.