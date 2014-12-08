Description

The EIB Group’s product offering aims to extend support to a wide range of small businesses in the EU, from the micro-entrepreneur in Portugal setting up her own business, to the young, fast-growing digital SME in Greece eager to take its place on the international scene, right to the established midcap in Austria investing in innovation. The EIB is doing its bit to offer financial support to facilitate growth and jobs fuelled by SMEs. We hope you will enjoy reading about this and much more in this edition of the EIB INFO.