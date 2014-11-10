Description
Whether it’s wind energy in Africa, solar module innovation in Germany, energy-efficient housing in the UK or sustainable transport between Norway and Denmark, or our record-breaking green bonds and involvement in climate funds around the world: the EIB is doing its bit to help scale-up different forms of financial support to facilitate the urgently needed transition to a low-emission and climate-resilient economy, as this edition of the EIB INFO seeks to show.
- EIB in focus
- EIB in action
- EIB climate action highlights
- Capturing Kenya’s wind to boost energy on a large scale
- Green bonds gain momentum investors buy into climate finance
- Aligning economy with ecology for sweet success
- Seeing the wood from the trees in Slovakia
- A watertight solution for a more secure future
- Backing solar module innovation in Germany’
- Going solar in the Adriatic
- Hydropower to boost energy storage capacity in Austria
- Supporting greener social housing in London
- Full steam ahead for sustainable sea transport between Norway and Denmark
- NEW@EIB