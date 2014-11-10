  • Publication information

Whether it’s wind energy in Africa, solar module innovation in Germany, energy-efficient housing in the UK or sustainable transport between Norway and Denmark, or our record-breaking green bonds and involvement in climate funds around the world: the EIB is doing its bit to help scale-up different forms of financial support to facilitate the urgently needed transition to a low-emission and climate-resilient economy, as this edition of the EIB INFO seeks to show.