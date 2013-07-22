Description

Innovation and skills play a vital role in restoring sustainable economic growth, job creation and competitiveness and are thus vital to ensure the EU retains its place in the global economy. This edition of EIB Info examines innovation and skills in a broad sense, from R&D to new technologies and production processes, from pioneering start-ups to established corporates that continue to reinvent themselves. The Bank is a major player in supporting such projects, and by maximising our resources and developing new financing instruments in partnership with others, we can play a key role in ensuring that innovative ideas such as those highlighted in this issue of the magazine can become reality.