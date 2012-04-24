Description
From energy grids to urban transport, from broadband infrastructure to basic water provision, the EIB is a natural financing partner for many infrastructure projects due to their size and long-term perspective. This edition of EIB INFO highlights some of these infrastructure projects and their value to society at large. It also focuses on new initiatives to boost funding and accelerate implementation of key projects.
- EIB in focus
- EIB in action
- EIB infrastructure lending in numbers
- Bringing clean energy to the grid
- World’s biggest lock at the port of Antwerp
- EIB supports the extension of Prague’s metro network
- Connecting people with high-speed broadband
- Accelerating cutting-edge research
- Social entrepreneurship is the key to changing the world
- Increasing water infrastructure capacities in Ouagadougou
- On the road to democracy
- New @ EIB