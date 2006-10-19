Description

The EIB regularly revises and updates its general policy on fighting corruption, fraud, money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

These EIB Guidelines on Fighting Corruption, Fraud, Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism summarise the main points of the Bank's current strategy in this area, drawing on published documents such as the codes of conduct and the Guide to Procurement and also on European Union directives, international regulations and recommendations and internal rules, including conditions and clauses contained in the EIB's finance contracts.