Description

The key role of the EIB is, through lending, to contribute to the improvement of factor productivity in the less developed regions and thus to the economic and social development of these regions. The EIB Evaluation Department (EV) has, therefore, primarily focused its evaluations on the Bank's impact on regional development. This report is a synthesis of the key findings that emerged from the ex-post evaluation of 17 projects funded by the EIB in Abruzzo and Puglia in Italy, and Centre and Norte in Portugal.