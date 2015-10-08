Description

Climate change is one of the major global challenges of our time. Its devastating impacts are undermining growth and welfare across the globe.

We need to reinforce our efforts to cut emissions and build a climate resilient society. That is why we have designed the EIB Climate Strategy. We mean to focus efforts on sectors, financial products, processes and standards where our impact is most effective.

The ultimate goal is to address climate change as well as other global challenges such as sustainable development, growth, competitiveness and innovation.