Description

SMEs are the backbone of the European economy. After the 2008 financial and economic crisis, the financing situation for SMEs across Europe is slightly improving, but also this differs very much from country to country. In Europe, SMEs’ financing strongly depends on banks and also after the crisis banks will remain the main external financing source for SMEs. A well-functioning securitisation market is a way to ease the supply problems by helping banks diversify their funding and achieve capital relief.

Against this background, SME securitisation (SMESec) can form an important element in the efforts to enhance access to finance for SMEs in Europe. It can be essential in helping financial intermediaries broaden their funding base, achieve capital relief and ultimately, increase their SME financing.