Description

The Economics Department of the EIB together with the Joint Research Centre (JRC) of the European Commission has carried out extensive quantitative analysis to evaluate the macroeconomic impacts of the investments supported by the EIB Group, including under EFSI, within the EU-28.

This in depth methodological report, jointly produced with the JRC, lays out in detail the RHOMOLO-EIB model setup and the way the model is used. It also discusses the first results in greater depth and provides an extensive sensitivity analysis of the results to check for robustness. It aims to contribute to a better understanding of the model and of how these impacts are estimated.