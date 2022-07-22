Description

The Economics Department of the EIB together with the Joint Research Centre (JRC) of the European Commission has carried out extensive quantitative analysis to evaluate the macroeconomic impacts of the investments supported by the EIB Group, within the European Union.

This in depth methodological report, jointly produced with the JRC, lays out in detail the RHOMOLO-EIB model setup and the way the model is used. It also discusses the results in greater depth and provides an extensive sensitivity analysis of the results to check for robustness. It aims to contribute to a better understanding of the model and of how these impacts are estimated.

This 2022 update amends the original RHOMOLO-EIB methodology note, published in 2018. It preserves the previous version but updates the results, and discusses additional methodological aspects relevant for the exercise that emerged in the interim. It builds on a continued collaboration between the JRC and the EIB in delving deeper into the data and intricacies of the model.