Together on climate

As one of the world’s biggest providers of climate finance, we work closely with the other multilateral development banks (MDBs) and the members of the International Development Finance Club to harmonise concepts and approaches.
Sustainable energy for one billion people by 2030
Today 800 million people lack access to electricity, including half the population of sub-Saharan Africa. Another 2.8 billion people lack access to electricity that is reliable enough to secure their livelihoods or power modern healthcare facilities and schools. The pandemic has only exacerbated the inequality of global energy access.
- To tackle this challenge, the Rockefeller Foundation and the EIB have announced a global coalition to provide sustainable energy for one billion people within this decade. Development finance, global energy and multilateral agencies commit under this global coalition to accelerate electrification as the cornerstone of an equitable, global economic recovery.
- We have also partnered with the United Nations and other partners for a global energy roadmap outlining concrete actions to achieve clean, affordable energy for all by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. We are-co-leading together with key partners the technical report on Finance and investment. Find out more about this collaboration
Other key examples of our work in this area are our leadership of the working group which established the Green Bond Principles and our contribution to developing a harmonised framework for impact reporting on projects to which Green Bond proceeds have been allocated.
We are also a member of the European Financing Institutions Working Group on Climate Change Adaptation and a partner in the Climate and Clean Air Coalition to Reduce Short-Lived Climate Pollutants and the Climate Bonds Initiative.
Our collaboration with partner institutions also remains focused on mainstreaming climate considerations into everything we do. Public and private financial institutions all over the world are supporting five voluntary Climate Mainstreaming Principles, putting climate at the heart of all we do.
In the spotlight
Find out more about how we work with partners to tackle climate change.
-
Italy: EIB provides €25 million to finance Tecnocap’s sustainable investments
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €25 million to support green investments carried out by Tecnocap, a global player in metal packaging. The agreement was announced today by Gelsomina Vigliotti, EIB Vice-President, and Michelangelo Morlicchio, Founder and President of the Tecnocap Group.
-
EIB and Compañía Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) sign €80 million loan to invest in innovation and sustainability in the mobility sector
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Compañía Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) have signed an €80 million loan agreement to finance the company’s research, development and innovation (RD&I) programme. CAF develops comprehensive urban mobility solutions using trains and buses. Its RD&I programme focuses on applications for advanced technologies to mobility, to upgrade the sector and make it more sustainable.
-
Aurubis secures € 200 million from EIB to drive recycling and copper production
Aurubis AG, a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide, formally signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a € 200 million investment loan today. The five-year loan will support investment in two strategic projects at Aurubis: expanding copper refining at its Bulgarian site and scaling up metal recycling and environmental protection at its Hamburg plant.
-
EIB Global and Jordan Kuwait Bank join forces to back a green transition in the private sector
The Green Transition Facility was officially launched in Jordan today, marking a major milestone in the efforts of the European Investment Bank (EIB Global) to expand climate finance across the European Union’s Southern Neighbourhood.
-
EIB Global and Central Bank of Jordan expand partnership to green finance
Today in Amman, EIB Global – the development arm of the European Investment Bank (EIB) – in partnership with the Central Bank of Jordan, announced the launch of the Greening Financial Systems technical assistance programme in the country.
-
Multilateral development banks hit record $137 billion in climate finance to drive sustainable development worldwide
Global climate finance by multilateral development banks (MDBs) increased 10% last year, reaching a record $137 billion, with the majority directed to low- and middle-income economies. MDBs including the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced the year-on-year increase in a report published today.
-
Ethiopia: EIB Global partners with banks to unlock climate finance
The European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, has signed technical assistance agreements with Zemen Bank SC, Dashen Bank SC and Hibret Bank in Ethiopia that will support them in strengthening their ability to identify, assess, and manage climate-related risks, integrating them into their business strategies and daily operations. The banks will be better equipped to assess how climate change could impact their clients and encourage investments that strengthen their resilience against extreme weather events such as floods and droughts. In addition, banks’ capacities are strengthened to analyse impacts of changing international climate policies on businesses and export-dependent industries.
-
North Macedonia advances climate finance under the GFS programme
Under the Greening Financial Systems (GFS) programme, a market study surveyed over 300 medium and large enterprises across key industries in North Macedonia to assess sustainability practices, climate risk exposure and green finance uptake. The survey revealed insufficient levels of awareness about the green economy: only 7% identified as experts, while 30% were entirely unfamiliar with the concept. Despite this gap, over a quarter of respondents saw competitive advantage and revenue growth as key benefits of transitioning to greener practices. Insights from interviews and focus groups are informing the development of a climate risk disclosure framework for banks, expected to be finalised later in 2025.
-
EIB invests €17.5 million under InvestEU to expand electric vehicle charging network in Greece and Cyprus
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing up to €17.5 million in long-term venture debt financing to Joltie SA. a Greek electric vehicle charging point operator, to accelerate the roll-out of public charging infrastructure in Greece and Cyprus.
-
Polish mid-sized companies to gain financing through new €200 million EIB loan to BNP Paribas Leasing Services
A range of Polish businesses will gain access to competitive financing for green and other projects as a result of a €200 million European Investment Bank (EIB) loan to BNP Paribas Leasing Services. Warsaw-based BNP Paribas Leasing Services will use the EIB credit to support more than €500 million worth of new investments by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Mid-Caps and housing associations, as well as private individuals in Poland.
-
Greece: EIB €250 million financing supports EYDAP’s investment programme for sustainable and climate-resilient water services in Attica
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a new €250 million financing framework with the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) to support a €514 million investment programme designed to modernise and upgrade water supply and wastewater services for more than 4 million residents in the Attica region. This agreement marks a milestone for EYDAP, as it secures long-term financing for the first time to implement its strategic investment plan.
-
France: EIB invests massively in the Plan Ecoles de Marseille
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is strongly committed to refurbishing schools in Marseille by signing two financing agreements with the public authorities for a total amount of €425 million, or about half of their financing needs.
-
Czech Republic to advance high-speed train travel with EIB advisory support
The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise the Czech Republic’s national railway infrastructure manager, Správa železnic, on preparation and procurement of three major railway infrastructure projects as public-private partnerships (PPPs). These projects are priority domestic rail investments part of wider international corridors linking Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Slovakia.
-
Italy: InvestEU - EIB provides €45 million to BrianzAcque to improve water and sewerage network efficiency and resilience
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a €45 million loan to BrianzAcque, the publicly owned integrated water service company for the Italian province of Monza and Brianza, to back its 2025-2029 investment plan. The agreement announced by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and BrianzAcque Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Enrico Boerci aims to improve the efficiency of water and sewerage infrastructure in the municipalities served, benefiting around 877 000 people.
-
Spain: EIB lends €50 million to Iberdrola to rebuild and climate-proof flood-hit power infrastructure in Valencia
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed two €25 million loans with Iberdrola to finance the reconstruction, redesign, climate change adaptation and digitalisation work that the electricity company is carrying out on the power distribution grid damaged by the devastating floods that hit Valencia in October 2024.
Stay up to date
- International Financial Institution Framework for a Harmonised Approach to Greenhouse Gas Accounting
- International Financial Institutions approach to GHG accounting for Energy efficiency
- International Financial Institutions approach to GHG accounting for Renewable energy projects
- International Financial Institutions approach to GHG assessment in the Transport sector
- 2024 Joint Summary Report on Multilateral Development Banks Climate Finance
- 2023 Joint Report on Multilateral Development Banks' Climate Finance
- MDB Common Principles for tracking nature-positive finance
- 2022 Joint Report on Multilateral Development Banks' Climate Finance
- Joint MDB Methodological Principles for Assessment of Paris Agreement Alignment of New operations
- Joint Report on MDB Climate Finance 2021
- MDB Principles for Long-Term Strategy (LTS) Support
- MDB Just Transition High-Level Principles
- Joint Report on MDB Climate Finance 2020
- Joint MDB Statement in the margins of the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit
- Joint Report on MDB Climate Finance 2018
- Joint Declaration by the Multilateral Development Banks at Katowice, COP24
- Joint Report on MDB Climate Finance 2017
- Integrating Climate Change Information and Adaptation in Project Development (EUFIWACC)
- Intégration d’informations sur le changement climatique et de l’adaptation dans le développement de projets (EUFIWACC)
- Joint Report on MDB Climate Finance 2016
- Joint Statement by the Multilateral Development Banks at Paris, COP21
- Common Principles for Climate Change Adaptation Finance Tracking
- Common Principles for Climate Mitigation Finance Tracking
- Tracking Climate Co-Finance: Approach Proposed by MDBs
- Joint Report on MDB Climate Finance 2015
- Joint Report on MDB Climate Finance 2014
- Joint Report on MDB Climate Finance 2013
- Joint Report on MDB Climate Finance 2012
- Joint MDB Report on Adaptation Finance 2011
- Joint MDB Report on Mitigation Finance 2011