EIB Global and partners join forces to restore coral reefs in Indonesia’s Thousand Islands

EIB

Clean-up operations, coral restoration and the release of juvenile clownfish have been carried out on two islands north of Jakarta under the EIB Global-initiated campaign.

More than 130 kg of marine waste were collected, showing both the scale of the pollution challenge and the results of joint action.

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) brought together Team Europe representatives – including the Delegation of the European Union to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Embassies of EU Member States in Jakarta – alongside Indonesian authorities, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, think tanks, university students and local community members for a clean-up and reef restoration effort in the Thousand Islands archipelago. The area is increasingly affected by marine pollution, coastal erosion and declining coral health.

The initiative was carried out on Gusung and Macan islands in close collaboration with the Langit Biru Pertiwi Foundation. On Gusung Island, participants removed more than 130 kg of accumulated marine waste, a volume reached in the first 30 minutes. On Macan Island, teams restored damaged coral fragments on artificial substrates by planting new baby corals and released juvenile clownfish raised in protected nurseries to help regenerate vulnerable reef habitats.

Taken together, these activities show how the EIB and local partners can work hand in hand to deliver tangible environmental benefits. The initiative was organised as part of EU Green Diplomacy Week, a global EU campaign promoting cooperation on climate action and practical environmental initiatives.

EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Indonesia, said: “Protecting marine ecosystems is a shared global responsibility. EIB Global values its long-standing partnership with Indonesia as we work together to advance sustainable development and strengthen cooperation for long-term environmental and economic resilience. This initiative in the Thousand Islands also reminds us that global change often begins with small actions taken by committed people on the ground.”

Head of EIB Group for Southeast Asia and the Pacific Sunita Lukkhoo, who coordinated the campaign on site, said: “Working alongside our partners, we removed debris, supported coral restoration and helped strengthen the resilience of local marine habitats. These activities may be small in scale, but they show how targeted action contributes to broader environmental goals. Continued cooperation between Team Europe and Indonesia is vital to sustain and expand these efforts.”

Ambassador of the European Union to ASEAN H.E. Sujiro Seam said: “The EU is committed in making efforts to mitigate the triple planetary crisis, big or small. Today we are doing what we might consider as small acts, such as coral planting and clownfish release. But as Kofi Annan once said in reference to an African proverb: if you think you are too small to make a difference, you haven’t spent the night with a mosquito. Along with those small, impactful acts, the EU is also collaborating in big acts, together with Team Europe, the local government, the private sector, and many more. We hope these efforts can further make significant changes. So next time you wonder whether or not we are making an impact, remember the mosquito.”

Regency Secretary and Thousand Islands Government Representative Tri Indrawan said: “The Thousand Islands Regency is very happy to welcome the guests from the EIB. We would like to show them the potential as well as the struggles we face daily from the impact of plastic pollution and climate change. We are committed to building the blue economy, as outlined in President Prabowo’s Asta Cita, by capitalising on the Thousand Islands’ natural resources, sustainable practices, and local expertise.”

Background information

About EIB Global

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. It aims to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.

