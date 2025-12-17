France: EIB lends €40 million to Technip Energies for R&D investments in decarbonisation technologies and circular economy solutions

Technip Energies

The loan will enable French technology and engineering company Technip Energies to accelerate its research and development investments.

The financing will also support the extension of Technip Energies’ textile recycling company Reju and its demonstration hub, preparing for its potential industrial scale-up.

As part of the EIB’s TechEU initiative, the financing aims to support skilled jobs and innovation in Europe, by a European champion on the global stage.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided €40 million in financing to Technip Energies, a French-based and Euronext-listed global technology and engineering company in the energy and chemical sectors. The loan will support Technip Energies’ research and development investments over the period up to 2028, with a focus on clean and circular technologies, and with the potential to develop industrial electrification, polymer recycling and sustainable chemistry.

The loan will also allow Technip Energies to expand and accelerate the development of its Germany-based Reju demonstration hub, which is pioneering innovative regenerating polyester textiles and post-consumer PET waste technologies. The investment in Reju’s technologies will help tackle the challenge of improving recycling outcomes for the millions of tonnes of textile waste produced each year globally. With a team of leading engineers, scientists and textile experts, Reju is expanding beyond pure technology, bringing together a network of partners to build a new circular textile ecosystem, where textiles don’t end up in waste, but are instead converted into Reju Polyester (recycled PET) and can be reused infinitely.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “This is the first ever EIB loan for Technip Energies and we are very happy to support the R&D of a technology and engineering champion projecting European leadership and expertise globally. The development of innovative technologies for the energy transition, the decarbonisation of chemical value chains and the recycling of problematic textile waste – all these objectives align with the EIB priorities of climate action and innovation. The company’s investments will also preserve and create skilled jobs in Europe in low-carbon activities.”

Technip Energies’ Chief Financial Officer Bruno Vibert said: “We’re proud to be entrusted by the European Investment Bank to advance critical innovation in decarbonisation and sustainable chemistry solutions. This financing underscores Technip Energies’ capability to develop and scale up technologies that support Europe’s journey towards a more sustainable industrial future. It will accelerate the development of our technology portfolio and strategic initiatives across Europe, including Reju, our demonstration hub in Frankfurt focused on textile-to-textile polyester regeneration, which addresses the growing challenge of textile waste through circularity.”

Technip Energies is a global champion in technology and engineering for the energy and chemical sectors. The EIB loan will help to enhance its role as a leader in sustainability and energy transition technologies. The loan is in line with the EIB’s climate and environmental sustainability objectives and is part of the Bank’s TechEU initiative to support Europe’s innovators.

The operation has also benefited from technical assistance provided by EIB advisory services, for scoping the investment project and for advancing the development of the Reju demonstration project.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world and Europe’s capital markets union. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. In France, the EIB Group signed more than 100 agreements in 2024, totalling €12.6 billion. Almost 60% of annual EIB Group financing supports projects that contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonisation and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17 000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com