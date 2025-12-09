Austrian firms push ahead on green and digital investment

The share of Austrian firms investing remains high, increasing to 90%, outpacing the EU average, but plans are shifting from expansion to replacement in a more uncertain climate.

Austria stands out on digitalisation and AI, with a large majority of firms using advanced digital technologies and nearly half already deploying AI tools.

Almost all firms have taken steps to cut emissions, with more than half investing in energy efficiency and many viewing the net-zero transition as a business opportunity.

Skills shortages, high energy costs and regulatory burdens remain key obstacles to investment, even as access to finance and policy support stay comparatively favourable.

According to the European Investment Bank Austrian firms remain highly active investors despite a weaker outlook, with 90% actively investing, above the EU average, with a growing focus on replacing and upgrading existing capacity rather than expanding it.

“Austrian companies are showing exactly the kind of leadership Europe needs right now: they are investing today to secure tomorrow’s prosperity. The new EIB Investment Survey reveals a business landscape that is cutting emissions, rolling out advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence, and staying competitive on global markets. This mix of climate ambition and innovation is Austria’s recipe for safeguarding quality jobs, strengthening resilience and turning uncertainty into new opportunities.” said Karl Nehammer, EIB Vice-President.

The new EIB Investment Survey 2025 for Austria shows that firms are also broadly positive about access to finance, with low financing constraints and strong reliance on internal funds.

“Austrian firms are part of a broader European story: companies across the EU are investing, despite the high level of uncertainty, to stay competitive. The EIB Investment Survey shows that, while high energy costs, skills shortages and global regulatory concerns remain real constraints, Europe’s firms are not standing still – they are innovating, cutting emissions and deploying new technologies at scale. The challenge now is to match this private‑sector dynamism with policies to deepen the single market and crowd in the long-term investment Europe needs to secure sustainable growth and strategic autonomy.” said Debora Revoltella, EIB Chief Economist.

Embracing digital innovation

Digitalisation is advancing fast: 87% of Austrian firms have adopted at least one advanced digital technology, and 60% use multiple technologies, well above the EU average. Use of artificial intelligence is particularly dynamic, with 45% of firms using AI tools in at least one business area, compared to 37% in the EU. Among AI users, generative AI is mainly deployed to improve internal processes, marketing and sales, and customer service.

Investing to reduce energy bills and carbon emissions

Nearly all Austrian firms have taken steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions, and more than half invested in energy efficiency in 2025, placing Austria above the EU average on climate action. Three quarters of firms report being affected by the effects of climate change.

A higher-than-EU share (33% vs. 27%) view the transition to net zero as a business opportunity, including through greentech, clean energy and green goods.

Skills and energy costs holding back investment

At the same time, firms face persistent barriers to investments, especially skills shortages, uncertainty and high energy costs, all above EU averages. Business and labour regulations are also perceived as significant obstacles to investment, underlining the need for a supportive policy and regulatory environment.

Nevertheless, Austrian firms report somewhat less fragmentation in the EU single market than their EU peers.

Recent changes in customs and tariffs are affecting Austrian companies – they are a concern for 39% of them – but less than the EU average (48%). The large majority of Austrian firms - three quarters – continue to be highly engaged in international trade.

Female business leadership increasing

Gender balance in senior management is slowly improving, with a rising share of firms where women account for at least 40% of senior leaders, particularly in services and among SMEs. ​

Austrian firms financing their own investment

Financial conditions remain comparatively favourable, with only around 4% of Austrian firms classified as finance‑constrained, below the EU average. Internal finance accounts for 70% of investment funding, while use of external finance and policy support, including grants and concessional bank finance, is broadly in line with EU patterns.

EIBIS is an annual report based on polling of approximately 13,000 firms in all EU Member States plus a sample from the United States. Its main results were released in October 2025, showing that investment growth by EU businesses is waning, impacted by upheaval in global supply chains, with EU firms continuing to investment to deliver the green transition.

A total of 492 Austrian companies took part in the 2025 EIB Investment Survey, providing a robust sample that mirrors the structure of the Austrian economy in terms of firm size and sector coverage. This representative cross-section of manufacturing, services, construction and infrastructure firms – from small businesses to large corporates – ensures that the findings offer an accurate picture of investment trends, challenges and opportunities across Austria’s business landscape.

The full country report about Austria is available here

