Lithuanian firms report record investment and bold climate action – new EIB survey shows

Investment reached a five-year high, with 83% of Lithuanian firms investing in 2025.

More firms plan for growth than replacing old equipment, far above the EU trend.

Although firms see the climate transition as a challenge, they are cutting emissions and investing in cleaner technologies.

Amid a challenging global environment, Lithuanian firms are showing resilience and adaptability, according to the latest European Investment Bank (EIB) Investment Survey. Investment activity reached its highest level in five years, with 83% of firms investing in 2025 – close to the EU average of 86%. More Lithuanian firms plan to increase investment compared to the rest of the European Union (14% vs. 4%), driven mainly by medium and large companies and manufacturers.

More Lithuanian firms expect to invest in expanding capacity (41%) rather than simply replacing old equipment (35%) over the next three years. This is significantly higher than the EU average where most investment still goes into replacement.

Lithuanian firms see the climate transition as a challenge: 73% feel the impact of climate change and 59% view stricter standards as a risk, while only 11% see them as an opportunity. Despite this, action is strong – 51% have carried out energy audits, 94% have taken steps to cut emissions, and 62% are investing in cleaner technologies, well above the EU average.

Innovation and digital transformation are accelerating. About half of Lithuanian firms are investing in new products or services, far above the EU average of 32%. Digital adoption is strong, with 44% using multiple technologies and the same share applying generative AI – mainly to improve internal processes and marketing.

Despite these strengths, uncertainty (81%) and skills shortages (71%) remain the main barriers to investment. Firms are increasingly pessimistic about the political and regulatory environment, although they are more positive than the EU average regarding access to external finance (12% vs. 1%).

Lithuanian firms lead the EU on gender diversity, with women holding around one-third of senior management roles – above the EU average. In the services sector, many firms have close to equal representation at the top.

“Lithuanian firms are setting a benchmark for resilience and innovation in Europe. Their record investment and leadership in climate action and digital transformation show a clear ambition to grow sustainably. The EIB stands ready to support this momentum with financing and advisory services that help businesses thrive in a competitive and increasingly green economy”, said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer.

Full report: https://www.eib.org/en/publications/20250218-econ-eibis-2025-lithuania

Background information

The EIB Group Survey on Investment, which has been carried out since 2016, is a unique annual survey of some 12 000 firms. Data for the latest edition were collected in mid-2025 from companies in all EU Member States. The survey also includes a sample of businesses in the United States. It gathers data on company characteristics and performance, past investment activities and future plans, sources of finance, financing hurdles and other business challenges such as climate change, digitalisation and international trade. In Lithuania, 400 firms were interviewed for the 2025 edition.

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of the EIB Group’s headquarters for media use are available here.